Hu was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Monday, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

Hu will take the roster spot of Kevin Kiermaier (thumb), who was placed on the 10-day disabled list after suffering a torn ligament in his right thumb. The 24-year-old righty allowed six runs on 13 hits and three walks while striking out 12 batters through nine innings in a pair of starts for the Bulls. He'll likely serve as a long reliever during his time with the big club.