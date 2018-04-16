Rays' Chih-Wei Hu: Recalled from Triple-A
Hu was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Monday, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.
Hu will take the roster spot of Kevin Kiermaier (thumb), who was placed on the 10-day disabled list after suffering a torn ligament in his right thumb. The 24-year-old righty allowed six runs on 13 hits and three walks while striking out 12 batters through nine innings in a pair of starts for the Bulls. He'll likely serve as a long reliever during his time with the big club.
More News
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...