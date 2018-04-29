Rays' Chih-Wei Hu: Summoned from minors
The Rays recalled Hu from Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Hu will give the Rays some length out of the bullpen with long reliever Matt Andriese set to make a spot start Sunday but expected to be capped at around three or four innings. The 24-year-old Hu has been serving in a starting role at Triple-A this season, posting a 4.15 ERA and 1.62 WHIP across 13 frames. Hu previously made a long-relief appearance for the big club April 16 against the Rangers, surrendering three runs on three hits and a walk over 2.2 innings.
