Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander indicated Tuesday that he doesn't expect Rasmussen (elbow) back until well into the second half, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Neander listed July or August as a timetable for Jeffrey Springs (elbow) and added that Rasmussen's return isn't expected until sometime after that. The right-hander underwent an internal brace procedure in July and probably can't be counted on as an impact fantasy option again until 2025.