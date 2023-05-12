Rasmussen was placed on the 60-day injured list by the Rays on Friday with a right flexor strain, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Rasmussen just tossed seven shutout innings against the Yankees on Thursday, but evidently he must have felt something in his elbow during and/or after the outing. He's hoping to avoid surgery, per Topkin, but will be facing a lengthy absence regardless. Rasmussen has already had Tommy John surgery twice. It's a major blow to a rotation which has already lost Jeffrey Springs to Tommy John surgery and is still awaiting Tyler Glasnow's (oblique) season debut. Taj Bradley has struggled in his last few starts at Triple-A Durham but would still seem to be an obvious candidate to replace Rasmussen in the Tampa Bay rotation.