Rasmussen did not factor into the decision in Friday's 3-1 win over the Astros, allowing one run on eight hits and no walks with four strikeouts over seven innings.

Rasmussen allowed a run in the fourth inning but was otherwise strong despite generating just seven swinging strikes on 92 pitches. It was the 31-year-old's fourth straight quality start and seventh overall in 10 second-half outings. He'll carry a 2.81 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 160:27 K:BB across a career-high 160.1 innings this season into a home matchup with the Athletics next week.