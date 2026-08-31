Rasmussen did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Padres, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings.

Rasmussen kept San Diego off the board outside of the fourth inning, when Xander Bogaerts delivered a two-run single. It marked the right-hander's first start without a win since July 9, snapping a streak of seven consecutive victories. He's been excellent throughout August, posting a 2.57 ERA with a 37:8 K:BB across 35 innings. Rasmussen is scheduled to make his next start Friday against the Rangers.