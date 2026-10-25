Rasmussen didn't factor into the decision in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday, giving up three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four over 3.2 innings.

Rasmussen was dominant in his first three playoff starts with just three runs allowed and a 23:3 K:BB across 21 innings, but Milwaukee quickly showed why it was able to sweep the Dodgers in the NLCS. The 31-year-old righty was handed a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but the Brewers got two runs back in the bottom of the frame and scored another in the fourth, chasing him after 89 pitches (56 strikes). Rasmussen now lines up to start a possible Game 6 on Friday, but the Rays will need to win at least two of three games in Tampa Bay to force the series back to Milwaukee.