Rasmussen didn't factor in the decision in Game 1 of the ALCS against the Guardians on Monday, allowing two runs on eight hits with seven strikeouts and no walks over six innings.

After striking out 10 and allowing just one hit across eight scoreless frames against the Yankees in the ALDS, Rasmussen wasn't quite able to replicate that performance to begin the championship series. Still, it was a good showing from the right-hander, who departed after serving up a leadoff homer to Patrick Bailey to begin the seventh inning, which tied the game 2-2. Rasmussen has a 1.29 ERA and 17:2 K:BB across 14 innings through his first two starts of the playoffs and tentatively lines up to take the ball in Game 5 at Cleveland on Saturday.