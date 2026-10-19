Rasmussen earned the win in Game 5 of the ALCS against the Guardians on Sunday, allowing one run on four hits with six strikeouts and one walk over seven innings.

It was another strong showing from Rasmussen, who has surrendered just three earned runs over 21 frames in three playoffs starts and has given up two runs or fewer in each of his past nine outings dating back to Aug. 24. The right-hander has blossomed into an ace, and Sunday's performance puts Tampa Bay one victory away from making the World Series.