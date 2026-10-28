Rasmussen will start Wednesday in Game 5 of the World Series against the Brewers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He'll be taking the ball on three days' rest after throwing 89 pitches over 3.2 innings in Game 2 on Saturday. Rasmussen was knocked around for three runs on six hits and two walks in that outing, but the righty was dominant in his first three starts this postseason in holding a 1.29 ERA with a 23:3 K:BB in 21 frames. He will be opposed by National League Cy Young front-runner Jacob Misiorowski.