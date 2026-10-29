Rasmussen was charged with the loss in Game 5 of the World Series against the Brewers on Wednesday. He gave up one run on two hits with four strikeouts and no walks over four innings.

Pitching on short rest after Tampa Bay avoided a sweep Tuesday, Rasmussen gave his club a chance in Game 5 with four strong innings, but the Rays offense never found any traction. The right-hander surrendered just seven runs with a 31:5 K:BB across 28.2 innings during the playoffs. Rasmussen has a $20 million club option for 2027, which the Rays are likely to exercise after he posted a 2.67 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 174:32 K:BB over a career-high 172 innings during the regular season.