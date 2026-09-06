Rasmussen took a no-decision against the Rangers on Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and no walks in seven innings. He struck out seven.

Rasmussen continued to deal Saturday, firing at least six innings while giving up two runs or fewer for a third consecutive start. The right-hander has yielded fewer than five hits and three runs in all but of one of his last eight outings as well. He'll bring a 2.88 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 156:27 K:BB over 153.1 innings into his next scheduled outing versus the Astros.