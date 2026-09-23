Rasmussen (16-5) picked up the win in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Yankees, allowing one run on one hit and three walks over 6.2 innings. He struck out 11.

With the 6-1 victory, the Rays clinched the AL East crown and a first-round bye in the playoffs. Rasmussen took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, but a leadoff double by Heliot Ramos led to New York's only run of the game. The quality start was the right-hander's 18th of the season, while the 11 Ks represented his third outing of the season in double digits, and first since Aug. 1. Unless the Rays decide to get him some work on the final day of the regular season to keep him on turn, Rasmussen wraps up the 2026 campaign with new career bests in innings (172.0), wins (16), strikeouts (174) and WHIP (0.91), and he seems almost certain to be on the bump for Tampa Bay's first postseason contest Oct. 3.