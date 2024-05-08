Rasmussen (elbow) is progressing well in his recovery from the hybrid internal brace procedure he underwent July 24, 2023 and is scheduled to pitch in a game at extended spring training May 20, MLB.com reports.

Rasmussen already had two Tommy John surgeries on his resume before opting for the brace procedure last July, and he's seemingly bounced back from his latest elbow operation as well as the Rays could have hoped less than 10 months into his recovery. Since the Rays have already pinpointed a target date for him to pitch in a game -- albeit in a controlled environment -- Rasmussen is seemingly at the point in his rehab that he's facing hitters in live batting practice. The 28-year-old is likely targeting a return from the 60-day injured list in August or September.