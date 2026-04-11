Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Moved to FME list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rays transferred Rasmussen (personal) from the paternity list to the family medical emergency list Saturday.
The move gives Rasmussen the option of spending an extra day away from the team, though he's still slated to start in Sunday's series finale against the Yankees, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Jesse Scholtens was recalled from Triple-A Durham to replenish the Rays' rotation after Joe Boyle (elbow) was placed on the 15-day IL, and he could start Sunday if Rasmussen is not available.
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