Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Lined up to start Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rasmussen (paternity) is tentatively slated to rejoin the Rays' rotation Sunday versus the Yankees, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.
Rasmussen remains on the paternity leave list, but the hope is that he will be ready to go for Sunday's series finale. If that happens, Shane McClanahan would be pushed back to Tuesday against the White Sox following the team's off day Monday. Rasmussen has permitted two runs with a 10:1 K:BB over his first 10 innings this season.
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