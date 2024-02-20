The Rays placed Rasmussen (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
Rasmussen underwent an internal brace procedure in July and isn't expected to return until late in the season, so the Rays will stash him away on the IL for the time being. Rasmussen's roster spot will be given to Amed Rosario, who signed with Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
More News
-
Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Late-season return expected•
-
Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Avoids arbitration•
-
Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Out until middle of next year•
-
Rays' Drew Rasmussen: To 60-day IL with flexor strain•
-
Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Dominates across seven innings•
-
Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Takes no-decision against White Sox•