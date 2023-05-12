Rasmussen (4-2) earned the win against the Yankees Thursday, with seven shutout innings while allowing two hits. He struck out seven.

For the second time this month Rasmussen stifled the Yankees. He tossed 5.2 shutout innings on Saturday and has not allowed a run in 21 career innings against the Yankees. The righty has been excellent for the first-place Rays this season with a 2.62 ERA. For the first time in his career, he is striking out more than a batter per inning, with 47 punchouts in 44.2 innings.