Rasmussen (elbow) was scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday at the Rays' spring training facility, MLB.com reports.

An MLB.com report earlier this month suggested that Rasmussen had been slated to pitch in an extended spring training game May 20, but it's unclear if that actually came to fruition. In any case, Rasmussen's ability to step back on a mound Tuesday represents a positive step forward in his recovery from the internal brace procedure he underwent on his right elbow July 24, 2023. Though the hybrid procedure is designed to accelerate Rasmussen's recovery timeline compared to Tommy John surgery, expect the Rays to ease him along slowly through his throwing program, given that he had previously underwent two Tommy John surgeries earlier in his career. President of baseball operations Erik Neander said in spring training that Rasmussen could be an option to rejoin the big-league pitching staff in the latter months of the 2024 season if all goes well in his rehab program.