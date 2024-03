Ramirez is expected to see more playing time with Jonathan Aranda (finger) sidelined, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Aranda was in line for a large-side platoon role at DH with some possibility of getting additional at-bats at first base. However, he's now going to be sidelined for at least a month, leaving Ramirez to slide into the vacated playing time. Ramirez is a viable contributor when he gets regular opportunity, as he posted a .313/.353/.460 line across 434 plate appearances last season.