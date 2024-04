Ramirez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ramirez will see his streak of seven consecutive starts come to an end Wednesday as the Rays roll with Austin Shenton at designated hitter and with Randy Arozarena and Richie Palacios as their starters in the corner outfield. Through his first seven games of April, Ramirez has hit .367 with five RBI and five runs.