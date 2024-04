Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run batted in during Monday's 7-3 loss to the Angels.

Ramirez provided all three of Tampa Bay's runs, plating Jose Siri on a fielder's choice in the fifth inning before launching a two-run homer off Matt Moore in the eighth. The long ball was Ramirez's first of 2024, and just his second extra-base hit through 62 at-bats. In 15 games, Ramirez is slashing .258/.258/.323 with nine runs scored.