Ramirez went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 2-1 win over the Giants.

The 29-year-old provided the only offensive spark the Tampa pitching staff would need, reaching base and crossing the plate in the second and third innings. Ramirez's steal was his first of the season, and he's been spraying the ball around of late, producing five multi-hit performances in his last eight games -- although only one of his knocks during that stretch, a double, went for extra bases. On the season, he's slashing .294/.294/.314 with five RBI and seven runs in 12 contests.