Ramirez went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored Friday against the Rockies.

Ramirez has benefitted from the absence of Jonathan Aranda (finger) early this season, as he's been in the lineup in seven of the first eight games. He started the campaign slowly with only one hit across his first 17 at-bats, though he now has a three-game hitting streak, during which he's gone 6-for-13 with two runs scored and two RBI.