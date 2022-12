Feyereisen was designated for assignment by the Rays on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It was announced last week that Feyereisen had surgery on his pitching shoulder and would be sidelined for a large chunk of the 2023 season. Nevertheless, the move comes as a bit of a surprise, as the 29-year-old didn't allow a single earned run in 22 appearances in 2022 and is under team control through 2026. There figures to be interest in him on waivers.