Feyereisen (shoulder) agreed to a one-year, $770K deal with the Dodgers on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

He was traded to the Dodgers from the Rays in December of 2022 after Tampa Bay initially designated him for assignment, and he missed the entire 2023 season recovering from shoulder surgery, so it's not surprising to see Feyereisen get one of the lowest deals among arbitration-eligible players. The 30-year-old reliever did not give up an earned run in 24.1 innings for the Rays in 2022. He has four career saves in 83 appearances.