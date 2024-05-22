Adam (2-1) allowed two earned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one across one inning to take the loss Tuesday against the Red Sox.

Adam entered the game in the eighth inning with the score tied 2-2. He settled in after allowing the first three batters he faced to reach base, though he was unable to recover from his early struggles. The outing snapped a seven-appearance scoreless stretch, and Adam has been excellent overall this season by maintaining a 2.05 ERA and 1.00 WHIP across 22 innings to go along with three saves and 10 holds.