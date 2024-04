Adam allowed a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning Monday. He struck out two and earned a save over the Brewers.

Adam also hit a batter and faced a bases-loaded situation with two outs but still narrowly finished off the 1-0 win. It was his first save of the year after blowing his only other chance April 5 against the Rockies. Adam now owns a 1.29 ERA with a 12:4 K:BB and seven holds through 14 innings.