Adam allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one across 0.2 innings to earn a hold Thursday against the Red Sox.

Adam entered the game in the ninth inning and was in line to earn the save, but he was forced to exit after the Rays' exceeded their mound visit limit. He was laboring toward the end of the outing, having allowed each of the last two batters he faced to reach base. Though it wasn't his most dominant appearance, Adam has been excellent this season and has turned in six consecutive scoreless appearances. He could be a candidate for save chances moving forward on occasions when Pete Fairbanks is unavailable or used in high-leverage situations earlier in a contest.