Adam allowed one unearned run on a walk while also hitting a batter across one inning Tuesday against the Angels.

Adam entered the game in the 11th inning with the game knotted at four. He allowed the first two batters he faced to reach base and ultimately allowed a run to score on a sacrifice fly later in the inning. Though it was a shaky appearance, Adam has had a strong start to the season as Tampa Bay's primary setup man, tallying six holds in his first 10 appearances.