The Padres reinstated Adam (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

Adam has been held out of action since late June by a strained right shoulder, but he'll return in time to give the Padres' bullpen extra support as they push toward securing a wild-card spot. The 35-year-old righty held a 2.51 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over 32.1 innings when he got injured, but the Padres may refrain from using him in high-leverage situations right away after he allowed nine earned runs in just 1.1 innings during his rehab assignment at Triple-A El Paso.