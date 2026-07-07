Padres' Jason Adam: Absence to extend into August

Adam said Friday that an MRI on his right shoulder revealed no major structural damage, and he's hopeful to return from the 15-day injured list in early-to-mid August, MLB.com reports.

While Adam looks to have avoided a significant injury, the righty reliever will need more than the minimum 15 days to recover from the shoulder strain that forced him to the shelf last week and won't be ready to rejoin the San Diego bullpen coming out of the All-Star break. A 2025 All-Star selection, Adam's numbers have taken a slight step back in 2026, but he's still proven to be a reliable setup man in front of closer Mason Miller. The 34-year-old posted a 2.51 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 22:8 K:BB while notching two wins, two saves and 17 holds over 32.1 innings in his 36 appearances before landing on the injured list.