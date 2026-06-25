Padres' Jason Adam: Secures second save

Adam pitched a perfect inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Atlanta.

Adam had gone three days without pitching, making him the fresh arm available after six relievers worked in Tuesday's contest. He's had a bit of a rough June, giving up six runs (including four homers) over 9.1 innings, but he was sharp in his seventh scoreless outing of the month to lock down his second save this season. Adam has added a 2.45 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 20:8 K:BB over 29.1 innings, and he also has 16 holds while working in a setup role. Mason Miller should be available to handle any save chances for this weekend's three-game series versus the Dodgers, which begins Friday.