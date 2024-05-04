Adam gave up a run on two hits and struck out one in the ninth inning Friday to record his second save of the season in a 10-8 win over the Mets.

The right-hander has collected saves in back-to-back appearances, but he's looked a bit shaky both times. Adam served up a solo shot to Brett Baty on Friday before giving up a two-out double to Brandon Nimmo that brought the tying run to the plate. Adam's 1.80 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB through 15 innings on the season remain impressive, but with Pete Fairbanks (forearm) set to begin a rehab assignment next week, he should return to setup duties before long.