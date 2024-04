Adam struck out two across two scoreless innings without allowing a baserunner to earn a hold Wednesday against the Tigers.

Adam was the presumed closer with Pete Fairbanks (arm) sidelined, but he instead was used in the highest-leverage spot. He entered the game in the seventh inning to face the top of the Tigers' order and protect a two-run lead. Adam was very effective and picked up his seventh hold of the campaign, but Garrett Cleavinger was ultimately the reliever to pick up the save.