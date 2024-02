Adam lost his arbitration case to the Rays and will earn $2.7 million in 2024, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Adam is in the second year of arbitration eligibility and asked for $3.25 million. He's turned in two excellent seasons with the Rays, and he posted a 2.98 ERA and 1.01 WHIP with 12 saves and 11 holds in 2023. Adam should remain a high-leverage reliever for the team in 2024, even if Pete Fairbanks ends up with most of the save opportunities.