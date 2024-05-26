Rays manager Kevin Cash said Sunday that Springs (elbow) will be shut down "for a couple of days" after the left-hander exited Saturday's rehab start with the Florida Complex League Rays, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Cash noted that the move to take Springs out of Saturday's rehab start was due to a lat issue and "very precautionary," as the southpaw continues to work his way back from Tommy John surgery from April of 2023. Springs will be shut down from his throwing program and receive treatment for his lat and elbow. If Springs can get right and resume his rehab, he could rejoin the Rays' rotation in June or July.