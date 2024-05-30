Springs (elbow/lat) threw long toss from 90 feet Thursday, Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Springs was removed from his second rehab start in the rookie-level Florida Complex League this past Saturday due to lat soreness, but it's a good sign that he was able to resume throwing five days later. According to Ackert, Springs made about 45 throws Thursday with no apparent issues. It's not clear when the left-hander will be ready to resume a rehab assignment. Springs is working his way back from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent last April.