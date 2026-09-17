Springs (4-14) took the loss Thursday against the Rays, allowing six runs on five hits and two walks over 3.1 innings. He struck out four.

Things started off well for Springs, who held Tampa Bay scoreless through three innings. The fourth was a different story, however, as the left-hander gave up five runs on four hits, two walks and a hit batter in the frame. Coming into the day, Springs had allowed just two runs over 12 innings in his prior two outings. His ERA now sits at 6.18 across 28 starts (138.1 innings) this season with a 1.47 WHIP and 109:56 K:BB. He's currently in line to face the Angels at home his next time out.