Springs (3-13) took the loss Sunday, allowing seven runs on six hits and a walk over 4.2 innings against the Orioles. He struck out six.

Springs' season-long struggles continued, as he served up three homers at Sutter Health Park, including two to Gunnar Henderson. The southpaw hasn't earned a win since April 14 and has posted a 7.80 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 10:6 K:BB in three starts spanning 14.2 innings since returning from the injured list due to right hip discomfort. With an overall 6.37 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 98:50 K:BB across 123 innings (25 starts), Springs is tentatively scheduled to pitch Friday against the Mariners.