Springs allowed three runs on five hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out three over 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Wednesday.

Springs threw 53 of 84 pitches for strikes in this outing, but he was tagged for two home runs. He hadn't given up a long ball over his first three starts in September, though he surrendered a total of 11 runs over 19.2 innings this month. The southpaw is likely done for the season after this outing, having gone 4-14 with a 6.18 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 112:57 K:BB over 142.2 innings across 29 starts.