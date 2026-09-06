Springs (4-13) allowed two hits and two walks while striking out six over seven scoreless innings to earn the win over the Mariners on Saturday.

Springs was tagged for 13 runs over 15 innings across his previous three starts, so a start of this caliber was unexpected. The win was his first since April 14, and this was his first quality start since May 17. Overall, Springs has struggled to a 6.02 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 104:52 K:BB through 130 innings over 26 starts this season. The southpaw's next start is expected to be a rematch against the Mariners in Sacramento.