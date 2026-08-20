Springs pitched 5.2 innings allowing two runs on five hits and three walks and had a no-decision in the 9-7 loss to the Royals on Wednesday. He struck out one.

Springs spent the minimum amount of days on the 15-day injured list for right hip discomfort and returned Wednesday with a solid 85-pitch effort. The left-hander surprisingly tossed his longest outing since May 22, even coming off the injury, but failed to break his 11-game losing streak. The 33-year-old is slated to pitch next week against Minnesota.