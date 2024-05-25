Springs (elbow) exited Saturday's rehab start with the Florida Complex League Rays due to left shoulder tightness, Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Springs allowed a hit to the only batter he faced before departing. It's possible this is just some typical tightness/soreness pitchers experience at the beginning of spring training, which is essentially the stage of the rehab process Springs is in right now. However, anytime the shoulder is involved, there has to be some level of concern. The Rays could offer more on the southpaw's status soon.