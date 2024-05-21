Springs (elbow) was charged with one earned run on three hits while striking out two over one inning in a rehab start Monday with the Rays' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate.

According to MLB.com, Rays manager Kevin Cash that Springs felt good following the rehab start, which was his first appearance in a game setting since he underwent Tommy John surgery April 24, 2023. Cash noted that Springs has one more rehab outing planned with the Rays' FCL affiliate before moving on to Triple-A Durham. Springs should gradually increase his innings and pitch counts in his subsequent minor-league outings, though he'll still likely need the full 30-day rehab window to get ramped up before being deemed ready to return from the 60-day injured list, likely in the final week or two of June.