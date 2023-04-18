Springs (elbow) is expected to undergo Tommy John surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2024 season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Springs was placed on the injured list with a left elbow flexor strain, and as it often does, the strain has escalated into the need for the reconstructive surgery. Springs was pitching exceptionally well prior to the injury with a 0.56 ERA and 24:4 K:BB over 16 innings and three starts. The left-hander will hope to be ready for the start of the 2024 campaign, and Taj Bradley should be given the opportunity to cement his role in the rotation in Spring's absence.