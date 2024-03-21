Springs (elbow) has thrown off a mound twice in the last week, Marc Topkin of Tampa Bay Times reports.
Springs underwent Tommy John surgery in April, and his recent throwing sessions mark his first off a mound while recovering. It's a positive step, but he's still expected to return at some point in July.
