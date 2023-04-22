Springs (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Saturday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.
The move was an expected one, as Springs will undergo Tommy John surgery Monday, a procedure which will cost him all of this season and a substantial portion of next year. The transaction clears space on the 40-man roster for the Rays to select Hector Perez's contract.
More News
-
Rays' Jeffrey Springs: Expected to have Tommy John surgery•
-
Rays' Jeffrey Springs: Lands on IL with flexor strain•
-
Rays' Jeffrey Springs: Likely out multiple months•
-
Rays' Jeffrey Springs: Getting MRI on Friday•
-
Rays' Jeffrey Springs: Diagnosed with ulnar neuritis•
-
Rays' Jeffrey Springs: Exits start with injury•