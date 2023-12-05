Rays manager Kevin Cash said Tuesday that Springs (elbow) has resumed throwing in the Tampa area, Steve Carney of StPeteNine.com reports.

Springs carried a lot of buzz last spring after working to a 2.46 ERA and 144:31 K:BB over 135.1 innings in 2022, but he blew out his elbow in his third start of the 2023 regular season and underwent Tommy John surgery in late April. The 31-year-old left-hander probably won't return to a major-league mound until late June or early July of 2024.