The Rays placed Springs (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Jacob Waguespack. Springs will be out until around midseason while working his way back from Tommy John surgery.
